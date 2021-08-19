‘Active bomb threat investigation’ at Library of Congress, area being evacuated

The Library of Congress is pictured on February 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) —Police were investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated the area around the building, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Multiple congressional buildings and the Supreme Court were evacuated around 9:30 a.m. EDT. Other Congressional staff members were told to shelter in place.

U.S. Capitol Police confirmed they are responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress. They called it an “active bomb threat investigation”, but did not state what they were investigating inside the vehicle.

The law enforcement officials said investigators were at the scene and working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Police in the area have been on higher alert since the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and an individual killed a Capitol police officer by ramming him with a car at a security checkpoint.

