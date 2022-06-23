(NewsNation) —In wake of attacks on anti-abortion pregnancy crisis centers across the country, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C, penned a letter to Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., asking Congress to investigate the attacks.

Federal authorities have already begun investigating the attacks, credit for which a shadowy pro-abortion-rights group calling itself Jane’s Revenge has claimed credit, including attacks in Buffalo and Asheville, N.C.

Mace told NewsNation there have been “over 40 attacks,” which include fire bombings of facilities, that she is aware of. The attacks come in the run-up to an expected decision by the Supreme Court to overturn the decades-old abortion law Roe v. Wade.

“With the impending decision of Roe v. Wade, we are concerned about increased violence on these kinds of pregnancy centers and faith-based institutions around the country,” Mace said.

Mace’s full interview with NewsNation can be viewed in the video above.