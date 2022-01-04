Retired Army officer warns of consequences of failed US airstrikes

(NewsNation Now) —A new investigation from the New York Times has revealed some alarming details about the Pentagon, its use of airstrikes, and a lack of accountability involving civilian casualties abroad.

The report, which was done by the Times’ visual investigative unit, found hundreds of inconsistent approaches to assessing claims of civilians killed by US-led coalition forces. It also found patterns of failed intelligence decision-making and execution of U.S.-led airstrikes.

Retired Army Lt. Col. and Green Beret Scott Mann said these findings not only hurt America’s credibility abroad, but it could possibly lead to a terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

“We’ve got to understand that just because we want to pull back from these places, this is where insurgents and global terrorists hide, Mann said on “The Donlon Report” on Tuesday. “And if we don’t get a local presence there, this over-the-horizon stuff is actually going to end up creating problems that follow us home, and we’re going to have another catastrophic strike on our shore.”

In August, America ended its engagement in Afghanistan, the longest war in the country’s history. In the days leading to the withdrawal, a drone strike that was intended to hit the masterminds of an attack on the Kabul airport attack instead killed 10 civilians, including seven children on Aug. 29. The U.S. military initially defended the strike, but then said the strike was a tragic mistake, not caused by misconduct or negligence.

Mann said that the Pentagon should fully investigate these assessments.

“If there are reports of collateral damage, if there are reports of civilian casualties, we have to investigate it with everything that we have to figure out not only did it happen and is there culpability, but we also have to restore whatever trust has been broken when that happens.”

Mann expressed concern about elements of modern warfare.

“What concerns me more than anything else is we’re starting to get this overreliance on the “over the horizon” strike capability, a capability that is not that accurate, and frankly, can create more terrorists than then it solves the problem.”

According to the Times’ report, a vast majority of assessments were deemed “noncredible”. However, the report also showed that there was not even enough information for reviewers to search certain airstrikes or to conclude civilian casualties occurred as a result of a coalition strike. Mann said this is something the U.S. should have been prepared for.

“We learned this lesson after 9/11 in 2001 when Osama Bin Laden built one of the worst strikes in American history in Afghanistan. And one of the primary findings from the 911 Commission was we didn’t have the on-the-ground intelligence that we need. Now we’ve abandoned a partner force and an intelligence apparatus that took 20 years to build on the heels of that.”

Mann said for now, the U.S military’s main priority should be to focus on these investigations and to accurately count civilian casualties from its air war. He also warned of dangerous consequences.

“One of the things that we’ve learned in the post-9/11 environment is that every time you create some kind of strike or harm in these areas … there are elements of revenge at play that will last for decades, if not centuries, and they will strike and leverage that to fuel their narrative to recruit other terrorists.”