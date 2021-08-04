Robert Durst takes stand in decades-old murder trial

In this still image taken from the Law&Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst watches as his defense attorney Dick DeGuerin presents a new round of opening statements in the murder case against Durst after a 14-month recess due to the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Durst, 78, an heir to a New York commercial real estate empire, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of his best friend, Susan Berman. (Law&Crime Network via AP, Pool)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — America finally got to hear from eccentric real estate heir Robert Durst Wednesday when he took the stand in the trial for the decades-old murder of his friend.

He’s long denied killing Susan Berman who was found dead in her Beverly Hills home just hours before she was supposed to speak with investigators about the mysterious disappearance of Kathleen McCormack, Durst’s first wife.

Prosecutors say Durst shot Berman execution-style to stop her from talking.

They claim Durst confided in Berman and asked for her help, telling her Kathleen’s death was an accident and she served as his alibi.

Durst says he panicked and ran after discovering Berman’s body but maintains he did not kill her.

Durst has been a suspect in at least two separate murders. He pleaded self-defense in the murder of his neighbor, and in 2003, a Texas jury acquitted him of that killing.

His life and his eccentric ways became the subject of an HBO crime documentary series “The Jinx.”

In the final episode, while in the bathroom with a live microphone, he appears to confess to those murders.

“What the hell did I do? Killed them all of course,” he can be heard saying.

Durst’s defense attorneys say those statements were heavily edited and aired out of order.

A Los Angeles county judge has already rejected his lawyers’ latest bid to end the trial because of his health — the 78-year old has bladder cancer.

Durst’s testimony is expected to last several days.