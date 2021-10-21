Royal Caribbean announces ‘Ultimate World Cruise’ visiting 150 destinations

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Do you want to travel around the world in 274 days? Royal Caribbean is giving you the chance with its “Ultimate World Cruise,” offering more than 150 destinations in 65 countries, across all seven continents.

The 274-night adventure, aboard the Serenade of the Seas cruise ship, is dubbed as the “longest and most comprehensive world cruise out there.”

The roundtrip from Miami will depart on Dec. 10, 2023, and return Sept. 10, 2024.

“This is the world cruise of world cruises,” said Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley. “Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time.”

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.

Tickets start at $60,999 per person, with an additional $4,667 in taxes, fees and port expenses. Travelers can shave off 10% of the price if they pay in full by Jan. 6, 2023. Tickets are now on sale.

Guests can book the full nine-month trip or choose from four individual expeditions: