Rubio blames lack of consequences for uptick in retail crime

FILE – In this June 26, 2006 file photo, window shoppers look at a Walgreens storefront in San Francisco. Walgreens says it will close five more stores in San Francisco next month because of organized retail theft. The drugstore chain has closed at least 10 stores in the city since the start of 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — From pharmacies to convenience stores to luxury stores, incidents of shoplifting are becoming more costly and more brazen.

Just this week at a mall in Fresno, California, police said 15 suspects used hammers to steal an unknown amount of jewelry from cases inside a jewelry store.

In January, video from the Westchester Mall in New York showed thieves taking bags and other items from the shelves of a Louis Vuitton store — pushing right past employees.

Across the country, smash and grabs — and what experts call organized retail crime — have in some cases even forced one retail chain to close stores.

The New York Post reports a Manhattan Rite Aid closed this week after workers said thieves stole more than $200,000 worth of items in December and January alone.

Loss prevention expert Tony Sheppard said it’s about supply and demand.

“More people shopping online, in my opinion, is probably the biggest driver because there’s more demand for product online,” said Sheppard. “And that is an outlet where a lot of the stolen product ends up.”

The National Retail Federation reports organized retail crime now costs stores $700,000 for every billion dollars in sales. Also, 75% of retailers saw an increase in these crimes in 2020.

CVS Pharmacy told NewsNation its stores have experienced a 300% increase in retail theft since the pandemic began.

In New York, NYPD data shows a 35% spike in citywide retail theft in 2021.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) told NewsNation criminals are not fearing consequences.

“We have people in broad daylight in business hours walking in with a flash mob, breaking glass, stealing things and walking right out because they know if they’re caught nothing’s going to happen,” he said.

But in some cases, police are making arrests.

In Chicago, a ringleader of one of these retail theft groups was charged with nine counts of burglary — including smash and grab at designer store Burberry.