Same-sex parents in Indiana can be listed on birth certificates

(NewsNation Now) — Welcoming a new baby is one of the world’s biggest joys but for same-sex couples who conceived through artificial insemination, there is an almost immediate snag: whose name goes on the birth certificate.

On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case in Indiana arguing to reverse a lower court’s decision that allowed same-sex couples in the state the right to be listed as parents on the birth certificate of their children. Jackie Phillips-Stackman is one of 14 plaintiffs who eventually joined the case. She and her wife Lisa Phillips-Stackman talked with NewsNation about the decision.

“I think it’s important for a number of reasons; it is an equality thing for our family. We want to be on the same level as any other family, and we had to go through a big fight to do that and we couldn’t be happier that our family…was finally legitimized….by the Supreme Court yesterday,” said Jackie Phillips-Stackman, plaintiff in U.S. Supreme Court same-sex birth certificate case.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.