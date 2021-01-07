San Diego man says woman killed in Capitol siege was his wife

Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — A San Diego woman was identified by her husband as the person who was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon when pro-Trump rioters breached the U.S. Capitol building.

The husband of 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt confirmed to NewsNation affiliate KSWB that his wife was killed in the chaos at the Capitol. However, he said he has yet to hear from authorities on the East Coast.

Officials have not yet publicly identified Babbitt as the victim.

The rioters stormed the Capitol Wednesday afternoon as Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Lawmakers have since reconvened to continue the process.

