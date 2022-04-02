Santa Barbara authorities declare Deltopia a multi-casualty incident

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (NewsNation) — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBC) has declared a multi-casualty incident linked to an annual beach party known as Deltopia in Isla Vista, California.

A spokesperson for SBC Fire, Daniel Bertucelli, reported multiple medical emergencies, including multiple severe traumas associated with heavy crowds and overcrowded balconies, in Isla Vista.

Bertucelli says by declaring the multi-casualty incident, first responders and hospitals are able to triage and transport multiple patients to different hospitals more efficiently.





Multi-casualty incident declared in Isla Vista, California. (Photos: Santa Barbara County Fire PIO Daniel Bertucelli)

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says first responders on Saturday became inundated with medical calls in Isla Vista and shifted to the triage system for medical emergencies at around 3:30 p.m.

Friday, law enforcement in Isla Vista made three arrests, issued 20 citations and responded to one traffic crash. They say Saturday has been much busier.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here.