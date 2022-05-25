(NewsNation Now) — The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvaldel, Texas, represents the 27th school shooting this year.

The shooting spurred immediate comparisons to the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting and to the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut that took the lives of 26 people, many of them children between 6 and 7 years old.

Anchor and reporter Lisa Carberg with NewsNation affiliate WTNH discussed covering the Sandy Hook shooting during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

“When Sandy Hook happened, the world had never seen anything like that. We’d seen Columbine, we had seen mass shootings,” Carberg said. “But we had never seen anything targeting so many children. And it was unbelievably hard to cover.”

Watch the full interview with Lisa Carberg in the video player at the top of the page.