(NewsNation Now) — A recent NewsNation poll found that 66% of respondents wear a mask all or most of the time. Thirty-three percent of respondents never wear a mask at all. Now, the debate continues at the highest court.

NPR first reported that Justice Neil Gorsuch refused to wear a mask on the bench. As a result, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a diabetic, opted to work remotely from her chambers because she doesn’t feel comfortable sitting on the bench near colleagues who are not masked.

Sotomayor’s condition puts her at high risk for serious illness, or even death, from COVID-19. She has been the only justice to wear a mask on the bench since last fall when the justices resumed in-person arguments for the first time since the pandemic.

NPR reports Sotomayor did raise her concerns with Chief Justice John Roberts. All other justices complied except Gorsuch, who, as it happens, sits next to Sotomayor on the bench. It is unclear whether Roberts told Gorsuch to mask up or if he blatantly ignored the request.

Ironically, the court has recently taken up the issue of mandates. In her dissenting opinion on the president’s vaccine mandate case, Sotomayor wrote a lot about the importance of protecting people with underlying health conditions.