Search crews looking for 12-year-old St. Louis girl swept away in floodwaters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 12-year-old girl was swept away in floodwaters early this morning. She has been identified as Aeleya Carter. Rescue efforts are underway.

Carter was traveling with others in a vehicle at around 1:30 AM. They were attempting to drive from Airflight Drive to I-70 because the road was flooded. As they turned around and started up the ramp they were swept off the roadway. It was near the intersection of the ramp and I-70.

Three children and one adult were in the vehicle. Three of the people made it out safely, but the 12-year-old was swept away and has not been seen since the incident.