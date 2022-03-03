Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been an outspoken leader during his country’s defense, regularly posting videos online, and rallying his people to stand together.

Zelenskyy has done all of this despite numerous threats on his life, remaining in Ukraine even as Russian forces advance.

But with exposure comes risk. Just this week, Ukrainian officials announced that an assassination attempt on Zelenskyy’s life had been foiled by local forces.

NewsNation spoke to security experts who warn that as the battle continues, so does the danger to Zelenskyy.

They say unpredictability will be the key to Zelenskyy’s safety. Although he continues to post videos online, the Ukrainian president should avoid any live updates and keep social media posts delayed so that Russian intelligence can’t track his whereabouts, said Mark Hipp, a former official with the State Department’s security arm.

“As he moves around the country, it may be beneficial for him to move closer to some of the borders in case he is getting surrounded and there’s no getting out,” Hipp said.

Counterintelligence will also be crucial to Zelenskyy’s survival. Former Secret Service agent Tim Miller said the Ukrainian president’s security team will have to be proactive, anticipating the Russians’ next move.

Above all, Zelenskyy will have to trust the advice of his team, Miller said.

“I would say, and have said to (people) that I have protected — trust us, let us do what we do. Because at the end of the day remember these folks are willing to die, not just for their freedom but for their president too,” Miller said.

Zelenskyy’s security teams will have to assume they are in a tactical battle for the president’s life everywhere they go, Miller added.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with him.

“Sit down with me to negotiate,” he said. “I don’t bite. What are you afraid of?”

So far, the Ukrainian forces are holding on and that includes their bold, charismatic president.