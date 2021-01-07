‘It’s an armed insurrection’: Sen. Blumenthal describes what transpired inside Capitol

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — From a secure location, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), explained a play-by-play of what transpired Wednesday on the Senate floor.

In an interview with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield, Blumenthal said he was on the Senate floor as lawmakers were considering an objection to the Electoral College vote.

“We were advised that there was a physical threat and to stay in our chairs for a short time, and then we evacuated. It was highly unsettling,” he said.

He and other senators were then escorted by U.S. Capitol Police to a secure location.

“We moved pretty promptly, but without any panic, and we are now in this location in another office building,” Sen. Blumenthal said.

Protesters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the Ohio Clock. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Connecticut Democrat said he hoped to get back to the business of certifying the vote later on Wednesday.

“We are safe and we are determined to go back to finish the business of counting the vote to make sure Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20 as the next President of the United States” he said.

Blumenthal said Wednesday’s actions were “not a protest, it’s an armed insurrection.”

“We are determined to show the American people… that these violent mobs attacking our democracy will not disrupt the transfer of power,” Blumenthal said.