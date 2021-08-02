Senator Lindsey Graham tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.
He tweeted, “I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the [House] doctor this morning.”
Graham added that he currently has mild symptoms and it feels like a “sinus infection.”
“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” Graham said.
Graham’s diagnosis comes amid a rise in cases among Congressional staffers and members. Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan had the first breakthrough case among a member of Congress in mid-July.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.
