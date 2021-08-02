Senator Lindsey Graham tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 30: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks on southern border security and illegal immigration, during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Graham urged the Biden administration to name former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson as a border czar. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

He tweeted, “I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the [House] doctor this morning.”

Graham added that he currently has mild symptoms and it feels like a “sinus infection.”

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” Graham said.

Graham’s diagnosis comes amid a rise in cases among Congressional staffers and members. Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan had the first breakthrough case among a member of Congress in mid-July.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Latest News