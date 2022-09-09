9/11 Remembrance: Are we doing enough to ‘never forget?’

Joan Mastropaolo, a 9/11 Tribute Museum board member, volunteer and local Battery Park city denizen since 1998, runs water over the name of Ssu-Hui Wen “Vanessa”, a victim of the Sept. 11 attacks, at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in New York. Memorial personnel place flowers on the names of the deceased on their birthdays. Although Mastropaolo did not know Wen personally, she makes a point to honor memories of the fallen whenever she spots a flower. “In many cultures, water is a symbol of life,” said Mastropaolo. “I like to run water over their names on their birthdays to keep their spirit and memory alive.” (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(NewsNation) — Sunday will mark the 21st year that Americans honor and mourn the nearly 3,000 men, women and children who were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

As part of Patriot’s Day, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will all attend events honoring the victims.

Each year in New York, two beams of light dubbed the Tribute in Light, have memorialized the tragedy, echoing the “Never Forget” mantra the nation adopted following the attack.

The devastating attacks and their aftermath are etched in the memories of people old enough to remember but a growing generation of young adults have no memories of the attack or were born after it took place.

So, are we doing enough, 21 years later, to remember the victims?

