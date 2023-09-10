‘Incredible person’: Widow honors husband who saved thousands on 9/11

(NewsNation) — When two planes crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, Rick Rescorla gave his life to save thousands from the collapsing buildings.

Rescorla was a Vietnam War veteran, working as the head of security for Morgan Stanley in the South Tower. 22 years after the historic terrorist attack, his wife remembers her deceased husband.

“It was the worst time of my life, but it was also the best time of my life because I finally found someone who I just loved so dearly, and he loved me, and we had fun together,” said Susan Rescorla.

Susan joined “NewsNation Prime” ahead of the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, recounting her husband’s words in the days leading up to the attack.

“Even leading up to 9/11, every day he would say, you know, something about if something happened to him, he just wanted me to know that I made his life. And I kept saying, “Well, why do you keep saying that?” Susan said.

Ever since the 1993 terrorist bombing in the North Tower basement, Rescorla always worried there would be another attack, and insisted his team run safety drills on a regular basis.

Rescorla saved nearly 2,700 lives that day. Just before the towers came down, he called his wife Susan.

“He said stop crying. You have to know that I love you so much. And, and tomorrow, the world will be looking at looking at us, meaning the United States of America. He knew something was going to happen, and he was right,” Susan told NewsNation.

Rescorla’s remains were never recovered, but his wife says she finds ways to remember and honor her deceased husband.

“I go put flowers there every year and I also have a spot over by the Raptor Trust where the eagles are that he loved so much. I go there many, many times just to be with him,” Susan said. “I never ever forget him because he just was an incredible person.”