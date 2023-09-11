Remembering 9/11: Ex-flight attendant walks to honor victims

(NewsNation) — Paul “Paulie” Veneto, a retired flight attendant, is on a mission to ensure the lives of his friends and colleagues on United Airlines flight 175 will never be forgotten.

This year, Veneto began his “Paulie’s Push” journey at Newark Liberty International Airport and traveled to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania — 30 days and 300 miles — while pushing a cart often used by flight attendants to deliver passengers snacks and drinks.

“The reason I do this is to draw as much attention to what these people were able to accomplish,” he said. “This is the third pause for me, and I think it’s finally setting in what these guys did, especially as we know, what happened here on 93 it’s just amazing what these people are able to accomplish with what they had in front of them.”

He added: “These guys are American heroes. Hopefully what I’m doing brings a light to the whole world about what real true heroic actions look like. I’m just grateful that I’m able to bring it to light and make sure that some comfort goes to these people that are left behind, their family members, and it’s pretty special.”