US marks 22 years since 9/11 terror attacks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: The Color Guard practices before the start of the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City. This year marks the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas were in attendance for this years ceremony. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Americans are reflecting and honoring the legacy of Sept. 11, 2001, gathering Monday in communities across the United States, to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

Sept. 11, also known as Patriot Day, is a national day of mourning. Commemorations stretch from the attack sites — at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania — to Alaska and beyond. President Joe Biden is due at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage.

In Green Bay, Wisconsin, hundreds of people gathered at Lambeau Field over the weekend for a memorial stair climb event. This event raised funds for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in honor of the more than 340 firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11,

“Everyone here is thinking about the over 3,000 people that lost their lives that day, whether they were in the field or on their planes,” said Green Bay Metro Fire Department Lt. Nick Craig. “This is an event that brings the totality of the day together”

Similar stair climbs occurred in Greensboro, North Carolina and Oklahoma City.

In Tampa, Florida, there was a 5K and ruck run inspired by Marine First Lt. Travis Manion, who lost his life in Iraq. Before his deployment, he visited Rescue 1 in New York City to express his support for the station, which tragically most of its first responders on 9/11.

“It’s important for us not just for all the law enforcement first responders but also just for all the brothers and sisters we’ve lost along the way,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeff Donahue.

In New York City, former Mets players John Franco and Todd Zelle continued their annual tradition of visiting local firehouses in the days leading up to 9/11.

“We’re not heroes we’re just baseball players who tried to do what we could do. We try to help as best we can,” Franco said. “The heroes are the men and women every day who put their lives on the line, the police and firemen.”

These efforts are meaningful ways to honor and remember the lives lost in the deadly terrorist attack.

Professional sports will hold commemorations of 9/11.

MLB will host ceremonies before games Monday night, with players from the Mets and Yankees having the option to wear New York City first responder caps. All other teams will wear a memorial ribbon on the right side of their hats. The NFL will also hold a ceremony before “Monday Night Football” Monday night.