War on terror: How safe are we today?

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — For the U.S. National Security Council and the Department of Defense, the 22nd 9/11 anniversary serves as a reminder that the threat of terrorism still remains.

This is especially true for those working at the Pentagon who are responsible for the nation’s national defense. Even as the 125 people who were killed at the Pentagon 22 years ago during the 9/11 attacks are remembered, national security personnel work hard to be innovative about ways to stay ahead of dangerous terrorist groups as threats persist.

This year, the U.S. Intelligence Community’s Annual Threat Assessment said while China and Russia pose the greatest threats to the U.S., Americans face persistent and increasingly diverse threats from terrorism.

“Individuals and cells adhering to ideologies espoused by ISIS, al-Qa’ida, Iran and Lebanese Hizballah remain committed to conducting terrorist attacks and could seek to do so on U.S. soil,” the assessment said.

Former U.S. National Security Advisor and U.N. Ambassador John Bolton spoke to NewsNation about ongoing threats.

“This terrorist threat may have changed, it may take different forms, but it’s still out there,” Bolton said.

The lessons taken away from those attacks have been seared and embedded in our national security strategy and continue to be developed as foreign enemies look to find new ways to assault the U.S. — like through cyber terrorism.