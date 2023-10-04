Shakira songs, Latin classics submitted to Library of Congress

(NewsNation) — Songs by Shakira, Selena Gomez and others could be joining the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry, thanks to efforts by Texas Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro.

Castro asked the public last month to submit music by Latin artists that could be added to the registry, which consists of works that are considered “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

After receiving almost 700 submissions from the public and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Castro has unveiled the 35 songs he will be submitting to the Library of Congress.

Among the songs that will be submitted are “Whenever, Wherever” by Shakira and “Come and Get It” by Selena Gomez.

“The National Recording Registry’s very existence speaks to the important role that music plays in American culture and society. The scarceness of Latino artists in our country’s recording legacy has wide-reaching implications on how Latinos are perceived in American society. Latino music and its influence can be found across languages, geographical boundaries, and genres. Latino artists, through their musical contributions, have marked all aspects of American life and are worth celebrating and preserving,” Castro wrote in his letter nominating these songs.

Read the congressman’s full nominating letter here.