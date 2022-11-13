Six dead after WWII planes crash at Dallas airshow

U.S.

Posted: | Updated:

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the ground Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (AP) — Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, officials said.

“According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday’s Wings over Dallas air show incident,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday. He said authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.

The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The collision occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show.

  • A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military planes collided and crashed on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
  • Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the ground Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP)
  • In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP)
  • Emergency responders stage near Dallas Executive Airport where two historic military planes collided and crashed during an airshow, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • An emergency responder drives through a field at Dallas Executive Airport where two historic military planes collided and crashed during an airshow in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP)
  • People leave the Dallas Executive Airport after two historic military planes crashed during an airshow in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • First responders and others stand at Dallas Executive Airport where two historic military planes collided and crashed during an airshow in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • Emergency responders stage near Dallas Executive Airport where two historic military planes collided and crashed during an airshow in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Several videos posted on social media showed the fighter plane appearing to fly into the bomber, causing them to quickly crash to the ground and setting off a large ball of fire and smoke.

Air show safety — particularly with older military aircraft — has been a concern for years. In 2011, 11 people were killed in Reno, Nevada, when a P-51 Mustang crashed into spectators. In 2019, a bomber crashed in Hartford, Connecticut, killing seven people. The NTSB said then that it had investigated 21 accidents since 1982 involving World War II-era bombers, resulting in 23 deaths.

© Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation

Elections 2022

More Elections 2022