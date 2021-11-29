Smash-and-grabs plus Maxwell, Smollett and Duggar trials

(NewsNation Now) — The show starts with a look at the recent high-profile smash-and-grab robberies. Alex Flores, owner of Michoacana Alhambra, a California ice cream shop that was victimized by a smash-and-grab, explains what happened.

Mark Geragos, a defense attorney and co-host of the podcast “Beyond a Reasonable Doubt,” and former Connecticut prosecutor Susan Filan break down the Ghislaine Maxwell, Jussie Smollett and Josh Duggar trials.