Snow possible in Las Vegas valley as cold front brings freezing temperatures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Keep a warm coat nearby because temperatures in the Las Vegas valley are expected to dip into the freezing zone again on Thursday in some parts of the valley and there could even be snow in the overnight hours.

Las Vegas officially dropped below freezing Wednesday morning for the first time this year with a temperature of 31 degrees. The last time the temperature reached freezing or lower was nearly a year ago on Feb. 1, 2023, when it was 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

Snow on the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 17, 2008. (KLAS)

The cooler temperatures are expected to continue into Thursday as another cold front sweeps through the region starting later Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning. There will be gusty winds that will make the temperature feel colder as well as precipitation that could turn to snow, especially in the higher elevations which might receive a few inches of snow. It’s possible snow could also fall in some areas of the Las Vegas valley but likely won’t stick, 8 News Now Weather Anchor Sherry Swensk said.

Two unidentified people standing in the snow in Las Vegas in 1949. (UNLV Digital Collection)

If you do see some of the white stuff you may want to take a few pictures, snow doesn’t happen very often in the valley.

One of the most recent and biggest snowfalls in the valley was on Dec. 17, 2008, when 3.6″ fell. The snowiest January on record was 16.7″ in 1949.

Residents are encouraged to protect their pipes and outdoor plants from the cold as well as bringing their pets inside.