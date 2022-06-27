(NewsNation) — The Roe v. Wade ruling from the Supreme Court has resulted in a wide range of emotions across the country.

Now, companies are taking a stance following the controversial reversal, with some saying they will pay for travel to access abortion services.

According to NY Post’s Lydia Moynihan, companies like Goldman Sachs, Facebook and Netflix have all spoken with employees and assured them that they will have access to abortion.

“But of course, you know, about half of all Americans work for small businesses, so it’s unclear what their fate will be,” Moynihan said.