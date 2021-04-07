Some states ease restrictions for large events as more Americans receive vaccine

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — As millions of Americans are vaccinated every day, signs of returning to normal are also emerging. But experts say it’s still a delicate balance, COVID-19 cases are still rising across large swaths of the country — and what you’re allowed to do depends very much on where you live.

The New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles met Tuesday in The Bronx. COVID-19 protocols very much in place and sports fans were happy to be here. To be honest, they’re happy to be just about anywhere.

”I’m happy that we’re able to come and see them play,” said one fan.

At Yankee Stadium, capacity was capped at 20%. Fans can’t get in without proof of either full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. There were also temperature checks.

The opening of baseball season, showcasing how different life is in red and blue states. NewsNation was at the recent Texas Rangers’ season-opener Monday night. A sold-out crowd with more than 38,000 in the stands — most not wearing masks, which is in full compliance with state law.

As California passed 20 million vaccinations Tuesday, 16 counties moved to a lower tier of virus restrictions, with the promise of more to come.

“We are announcing today that on June 15th, we will be moving beyond the blueprint,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Also out west, a red carpet arrival for students — very excited about getting back to school in Las Vegas.

“I heard kids like, ’Where do I go? I don’t know where to go?’ So it’s just like everyone’s new to this,” said one returning high school student.

Back in New York, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo encouraged every resident to get the vaccine.

If you’re 16 or older in New York, and more than 30 other states, you can get vaccinated now. The challenge at the moment, a crush of people trying to make appointments.