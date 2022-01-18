(NewsNation Now) — A South Carolina Police Department on Sunday identified the culprit behind the weekend’s ice-cold weather.

The Pickens Police Department posted a video of officers chasing down a woman dressed as Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen” in connection with the winter storm that produced several inches of snow.

“Freeze!” the officers shouted.

Her response: “Come on, guys. Just let it go.”

The police department joked that the Disney princess was detained after a short foot chase, and that no one was injured or severely frozen.

“Her accomplice, the abominable snowman, is still at large. He has unleashed more snow and ice. Help us find him,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Please be safe on the road if you have to drive. Big thank you to ‘Elsa’ for stopping by the Department.”

The National Weather Service recorded snowfall totals of 9 1/2 inches in nearby Travelers Rest and a record-breaking 6 1/2 inches at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport on Sunday.