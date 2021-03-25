1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Virginia weigh station

A close-up photo of police lights by night

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a shooting at a King George County, Virginia weigh station, the Virginia State Police (VSP) said.

The shooting happened at the Dahlgren Weigh Station Thursday around 11 a.m., according to a VSP press release.

Authorities told NewsNation affiliate WRIC one person is dead, and another person was taken to a nearby hospital.

No police officers were injured during the shooting. VSP said there is no ongoing danger to the community.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.