BLACKSBURG, Va. (NewsNation Now) — One person was killed and four others injured after a late-night shooting at a hookah bar in Virginia Friday night.

Police responded to reports of shots fired near Virginia Tech’s campus at Melody Hookah Lounge around 11:53 p.m., NewsNation local affiliate WRIC reported.

One of the people injured was a Virginia Tech student, university president Tim Sands confirmed in a statement.

“Events like this are difficult and unsettling to all of us,” Sands said. “Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured.”

On Facebook, Melody Hookah Lounge said they will add more precautions and regulations for these types of situations.

“We are deeply hurt and devastated of what happened Friday night,” the lounge wrote.

Police have not released the identity of any people involved in the shooting, but a homicide investigation is underway.

Virginia Tech put out an alert on Twitter early Saturday morning telling students to secure in place but have since lifted the request.

“Incredibly saddened to see another act of gun violence in the Commonwealth this week. My heart is with the people of Blacksburg and the entire Virginia Tech community,” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said in a tweet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing and will be updated.