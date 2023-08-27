1 dead, 4 injured after crane collapses near Miami hospital

MIAMI (NewsNation) — One person was killed and four other people were injured after a crane crashed at a Coconut Grove hospital on Saturday.

The crane was on a construction site for a part of the HCA Florida Mercy Hospital that was being removed, the Miami Herald reported.

Miami Fire Department officials responded to a call about a crane crash around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Officials found that a 200-foot crane had collapsed after reaching its highest point. It crashed onto construction workers below.

Officials confirmed the person who died at the site was a construction worker. Their name hasn’t been released yet.

Two victims were taken to Mercy Hospital in stable condition and two others to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition, according to Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

Miami Police Department Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar said the department is conducting an investigation to find out what happened. OSHA has been contacted.

No hospital patients, colleagues, or operations were impacted, Aguilar said.

Officials also said they will be doing their best to remove the broken equipment, and a small portion of patients will be evacuated from the hospital while the removal process continues.

“We will be contacting the families of the people involved,” said Miami District 2 Commissioner Sabina Covo. “We have been in touch with the crane company to make sure these types of situations don’t happen again.”