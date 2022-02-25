1 dead, 6 hurt when car plows into Miami Beach café

This photo provided by Miami Beach Police, Miami Beach Police and Fire respond to a traffic crash on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in Miami Beach, Fla. Authorities say one person has died and another six people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after an older woman drove her vehicle into the outdoor seating area at a Miami Beach restaurant. Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez says the woman was attempting to parallel park when she instead accelerated onto the sidewalk cafe where several people were seated. (Miami Beach Police via AP)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — One person has died and another six people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after an elderly woman drove her Bentley into the outdoor dining area of an Italian restaurant on Miami Beach, authorities said.

Miami Beach police said on Twitter that the woman was attempting to parallel park Thursday at about 6 p.m. when she instead accelerated onto the sidewalk café where several people were seated.

“Horrific accident,” police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said.

The condition of those taken to the hospital is not immediately known.

The woman, who was not named, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, authorities said.

“Our entire city grieves for all the victims and their families, just a devastating tragedy,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.