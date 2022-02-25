1 dead, 6 hurt when car plows into Miami Beach café

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — One person has died and another six people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after an elderly woman drove her Bentley into the outdoor dining area of an Italian restaurant on Miami Beach, authorities said.
Miami Beach police said on Twitter that the woman was attempting to parallel park Thursday at about 6 p.m. when she instead accelerated onto the sidewalk café where several people were seated.
“Horrific accident,” police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said.
The condition of those taken to the hospital is not immediately known.
The woman, who was not named, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, authorities said.
“Our entire city grieves for all the victims and their families, just a devastating tragedy,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.