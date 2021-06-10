1 injured, 7 detained following shooting at Georgia mall, police say

MORROW, Ga. (NewsNation Now) — One person was shot, and at least seven people are in police custody following a shooting at a Georgia mall Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Morrow Police Department officers were called to Southlake Mall in Morrow, about 15 miles south of Atlanta, around 3 p.m., WSB-TV reported.

Officials said the victim, a 28-year-old man who was shot in the thigh, was taken to the hospital. The man’s condition was not immediately released.

The preliminary investigating suggests a verbal altercation inside the mall migrated outside of the mall where at least 25 shots were fired, police said. Several vehicles were hit during the exchange of gunfire.

The Morrow Police Department, which is leading the investigation, did not immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press seeking comment. Clayton County police said in an email to the Associated Press that they responded as an assisting agency and referred requests for details to Morrow police.

The shooting remains under investigation.