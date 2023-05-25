(NewsNation) — An 11-year-old boy in Mississippi was shot and wounded by a police officer after calling 911 for help during an incident over the weekend, according to NewsNation affiliate WJTV in Jackson, Mississippi.

Now, the boy’s mother, and her attorney, are demanding the Indianola Police Department officer involved be fired and held criminally liable.

Attorney Carlos Moore, who is representing the family, spoke at a press conference earlier this week and said 11-year-old Aderrien Murry “came within an inch of losing his life.”

Moore said Murry suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver after he was shot in the chest during a domestic disturbance call.

Nakala Murry, Aderrien’s mother, told reporters she asked her son to call the police after the father of one of her other children showed up at the house “irate.”

When officers showed up, Murry said one officer had his gun drawn at the front door and shot Aderrien as he was leaving his bedroom. Murry said her 11-year-old son was unarmed and had nothing in his hands.

“My baby almost lost his life,” Murry told reporters. “It was scary, it was traumatic.”

Local authorities told WJTV the shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 after police responded to a domestic disturbance call.

On Thursday, community members gathered outside Indianola City Hall where Moore demanded the city to take action.

The family’s attorney has asked the department to release bodycam footage from the incident but no video has been made publicly available yet.

Moore has identified the officer involved as Greg Capers and said he’s been suspended but not terminated. NewsNation reached out to the Indianola police department but has not been able to independently confirm the identity of the officer involved.

The attorney told Newsweek Thursday officials from the police department and city still have not apologized to Aderrien’s family.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the shooting and will share its findings with the Attorney General’s office.