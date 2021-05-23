14 injured, teen dies after fight leads to shooting during ‘unauthorized’ concert in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 14-year-old girl died and 14 others were shot during an “unauthorized” outdoor concert Saturday night in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The North Charleston Police Department responded just before 10:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, officers say they located several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were initially treated at the scene and taken to area hospitals.

Several additional victims were located at local hospitals after getting their own ride.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with NCPD, an initial investigation revealed a fight broke out during what he called an unannounced and unauthorized concert event within the neighborhood.

Detectives say the fight happened near the stage prior to shots being fired.

Information on the suspect has yet to be released.