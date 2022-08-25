FILE — President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden, in Rehoboth Beach, Del., June 20, 2022. Two people have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley to the conservative group Project Veritas, prosecutors said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(NewsNation) — Two Florida residents, Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander, pleaded guilty to selling the diary of President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley, as well as other items, to the conservative group Project Veritas, prosecutors said Thursday.

Harris and Kurlander admitted they took part in a “conspiracy to transport stolen materials” from Florida, where Ashley Biden was living, to Project Veritas’ headquarters in New York, the New York Times reported.

“Harris and Kurlander sought to profit from their theft of another person’s personal property, and they now stand convicted of a federal felony as a result,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams’ office said in a statement.

Harris’ lawyer, Sam Talkin, said she “has accepted responsibility for her conduct and looks forward to moving on with her life,” while Kurlander’s lawyer, Florian Miedel, declined to comment, according to the Associated Press.

Both Harris, 40, and Kurlander, 58, could get up to five years in prison when sentenced.

Authorities didn’t identify Ashley Biden or the organization, but details of the investigation were laid out in court filings and public statements.

Ashley Biden stored a diary, tax records, a digital device with family photos and a cellphone, as well as other items, in a friend’s home in Delray Beach, Florida. Harris later moved into the same room and stole the items, according to The Associated Press.

Harris then got in touch with Kurlander, who contacted Project Veritas, which asked for photos of the materials.

After the two met with Project Veritas staffers in New York, Harris and Kurlander were sent back to Florida to retrieve more items from the home. The two were paid $20,000 apiece by Project Veritas.

Project Veritas, which identifies itself as a news organization, is best known for conducting hidden camera stings that have embarrassed news outlets, labor organizations and Democratic politicians.

Neither the organization nor any of its staff has been charged to date, and Axios reported that Project Veritas did not publish the diary.

Axios reported that before pitching the stolen items to Project Vertias, Harris and Kurlander approached former President Donald Trump’s campaign about buying them. That offer was rejected by campaign officials, however, who told the two to take it to the FBI.