2 dead, 20 missing after severe storms in North Carolina

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — Two people are dead and around 20 people are missing after severe storms flooded a western North Carolina county, according to emergency management officials.

Severe flooding caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred was reported Wednesday in Haywood County.

Gov. Roy Cooper said crews made about 200 water rescues due to the storm.

On Thursday, county officials said more than 200 people were going door-to-door searching for people who live along the Pigeon River. They are also clearing areas and making preliminary assessments of damage.

Haywood County officials said 225 structures were destroyed in the flooding, valued at around $300 million. About 500 families are displaced.

There is also significant damage to roads and bridges.