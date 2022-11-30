2 dead, others injured following tornadoes in the southeast

Wes Garner’s residence is damaged by fallen trees which also destroyed his shed and caused a gas leak following from Tuesday night’s severe weather, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Eutaw, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

(NewsNation) — Two people from Montgomery, Alabama, are dead and multiple people injured following a wave of deadly tornadoes that rocked the country’s Southeast Tuesday evening.

It’s the same strong twisters moving eastward from Texas that the National Weather Service (NWS) had warned about.

“We’re praying for the family,” Montgomery County Commissioner Isaiah Sankey said. Sankey is the vice chairman of the Montgomery County Commission and represents Flatwood — the northern Montgomery neighborhood where the two lives were lost.

“We want to just let the family members know that we’re supporting them and whatever they need, we’re going to have the resources available to get them through this. In addition to that, when you talk about rebuilding, we’re not even concerned about that. At this time, we’re just grieving the (lives that were) lost during this tragic incident,” he said.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey confirmed the victims were a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son, who died after a tree fell on their mobile home, WSFA reported. A man was the third person identified in the home, and he is reportedly being treated in an area hospital.

“The tree fell right slap in the middle of the bed while they were asleep. It fell on the wife and the kid,” family member Norman Bennett said of the victims.

According to WSFA, the NWS upgraded the tornado to an EF-2 Wednesday afternoon following surveillance of the damage, meaning certain areas saw winds that got up to 115 mph.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham spoke to the effectiveness of the first responders Wednesday following the tornadoes.

“I can’t say enough about the men and women of the volunteer fire department from North Montgomery Pike Road. I mean, when they got that call, they came. Montgomery Fire Rescue, they brought their heavy rescue in,” Cunningham told WSFA.

“We’re going to continue to do that until we make sure that everybody’s accounted for. That’s our No. 1 priority,” he said.

While it appears the bulk of the storm has passed, the Montgomery County EMA reportedly said there were more reports of trees still down, including on homes, as well as power lines out.

The surrounding community, however, is offering help. WSFA reported that the pastor at Union Academy Missionary Baptist Church will open the church’s doors at 5:30 p.m. for resources for residents of the Flatwood community.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.