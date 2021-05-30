2 dead, over 20 injured in banquet hall shooting

HIALEAH, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Two people died and an estimated 20 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, officials said.

The gunfire erupted early Sunday at a Hialeah Florida banquet hall in Miami-Dade County, police said.

The banquet hall was hosting a scheduled event. Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside, police director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

“These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Ramirez said in a tweet.

Two people died at the scene, Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue reported. At least 20 people went to various hospitals for treatment.

No arrests were immediately announced.