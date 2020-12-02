Suspect killed, officer recovering after a shootout in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Two St. Petersburg police officers were injured Wednesday afternoon, at least one of them with a gunshot wound, in a shooting that also sent a suspect to the hospital, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the St. Petersburg police were attempting to take Dominique Harris, 20, into custody on a child abuse charge after he allegedly slammed a 15-year-old child to the ground just after 4:15 p.m. near 14th Street South and 18th Avenue South.

According to Gualtieri, officers approached Harris and attempted to take him into custody. Harris refused to cooperate with police and when officers attempted to get into Harris’ car to take him into custody he drove attempted to flee.

After hitting multiple police vehicles as well as striking a concrete pole, Gualtieri said Harris started firing a handgun out the window of his vehicle shooting one of the officers in the lower torso. The officer is expected to recover. A second officer suffered a minor leg injury.

The shooting happened outside the Food Max convenience store. Sheriff Gualtieri noted that Dominique Harris’ brother left the vehicle and went into the store prior to the shooting.

During a press conference, Gualtieri displayed a picture of the semi-automatic handgun that Harris used while noting shell casings next to Harris’ firearm.

A witness told NewsNation affiliate WFLA the shooting happened outside a convenience store. He said he was in the store when gunshots rang out. Mike Haze recorded the video below, it has now been circulating on social media.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said he spoke with one of the officers at the hospital, in a statement via Twitter.

One of our @StPeteFL officers was shot late this afternoon. I spent a moment with the officer at the hospital and will continue to pray for his full recovery. The County's Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is conducting the investigation. — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) December 3, 2020

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating.

NewsNation affiliate WFLA contributed to this report. This story is developing. Check back for updates.