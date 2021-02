MONTGOMERY, Ala. (NewsNation Now) — A military aircraft has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport Friday, killing two people on board.

A spokesperson with the airport confirmed the crash and fatalities to NewsNation affiliate WIAT. The National Transportation Safety Board from Birmingham is en route now to investigate the incident.

NewsNation affiliate Alabama State Capitol reporter Jeff Sanders is on the scene of the crash:

Montgomery fire rescue and other emergency crews on the scene. pic.twitter.com/gRbThFSMN6 — Jeff Sanders (@JeffSandersNews) February 20, 2021

This is a developing story; check back for updates.