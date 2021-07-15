2 men found dead at former South Beach Versace mansion on anniversary of fashion icon’s death

MIAMI, UNITED STATES: Ray, a homeless man living in the streets of South Miami Beach, Florida pulls a shopping cart full of coconuts past what used to be the house of famous late fashion designer Gianni Versace 22 April 2005. Ray, harvests the coconuts from coconut trees that line a public green zone past upscale restaurant and bars in an effort to scrape a living. He sells the coconuts to a local market. Versace’s house is now a high end hotel. AFP PHOTO/ROBERTO SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police are investigating after two bodies were found Wednesday at a South Florida hotel that was once the mansion of the late fashion designer Gianni Versace.

Miami Beach police and fire rescue responded Wednesday afternoon after housekeeping at The Villa Casa Casuarina found the dead men in a room, officials said. The scene was contained to the hotel room and detectives have launched a death investigation, police said.

Officials stated the preliminary investigation revealed it was an apparent double suicide. The official cause of death will be determined by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s office during the investigation.

Thursday marks the 24th anniversary of Versace’s fatal shooting outside the South Beach landmark.

On the morning of July 15, 1997, Versace was returning home from the News Cafe, just a few blocks away from his Ocean Drive mansion. As Versace began to climb the steps to his home, serial killer Andrew Cunanan shot Versace in the head. Cunanan, who was suspected of killing four other men, killed himself on a houseboat eight days after Versace’s shooting.

Casa Casuarina was built in 1930 and purchased by Versace in 1992. It has operated as a boutique hotel since 2015.

