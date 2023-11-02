2 ‘nuisance’ gators pulled from Florida lake

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two gators were pulled from a lake in St. Petersburg Wednesday night by St. Pete police and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

An 11-foot gator and a 9-foot gator who “had been a nuisance” in and around Lake Eli near Dell Holmes Park and Lake Maggiore in south St. Pete were pulled using a king-size pole.

“Later Gator,” the department wrote on their Facebook.

The FWC has a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program to proactively address alligator threats in developed areas.

“An alligator is deemed a nuisance if it is at least 4 feet in length and the caller believes it poses a threat to people, pets or property. There are situations when smaller alligators wind up in places that are not acceptable, such as swimming pools, garages, etc., and must be removed,” the FWC said.

Anyone concerned about an alligator can call the FWC’s hotline at 866-392-4286.