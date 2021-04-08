2 teen girls could reach plea deal in murder, carjacking of Uber Eats driver

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Two teenage girls charged in the death of an Uber Eats driver in Washington, D.C., may be closer to reaching a plea deal in the case.

Cell phone video widely shared on social media of the incident shows two teens trying to steal Mohammad Anwar’s Honda Accord on March 24. The suspects allegedly used a taser on Anwar. Within seconds they crash the stolen car. WRC-TV reports the vehicle overturned, and Anwar landed on the sidewalk, critically injured.

Police say he died a short time later.

Anwar’s family has set up a GoFundMe, which has raised more than $1 million.

“Mohammad Anwar was a hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family,“ the fundraiser post said.

The two teens are charged as juveniles and their cases will be prosecuted in the juvenile court system.

Brian Higgins, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, says juvenile court will take into account a child’s mental state, their maturity level, and if they have previously committed a crime.

“Juvenile courts really are focused on rehabilitation and the ability to not throw away a child’s life just because of one event,” said Higgins. “But that consideration should take into account a past history or pattern being put in place.”

If there is a plea deal reached in the case, Higgins says the teens could still face jail time.

“The reason anyone would expedite a plea deal at this point appears to be just to get this case finished,” he said.

In D.C., Higgins says a child can be prosecuted as an adult at the age of 15. One of the suspects is 13, according to police.

No word yet if prosecutors have finalized a plea deal.