2 Virginia police officers charged after taking part in storming US Capitol

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (NewsNation Now) — Two Rocky Mount, Virginia police officers are now facing federal charges after being apparently spotted inside the U.S. Capitol building last week.

Arrest warrants show Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker are both facing charges including:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

“Two Rocky Mount Police Department Officers were charged by federal authorities with misdemeanors stemming from their presence at an event in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021,” according to a statement by Rocky Mount Police Department.

The department said the investigation is ongoing and the officers “remain on administrative leave.”

One of the two officers released the following statement to NewsNation affiliate WFXR.

“I’m not allowed to make video or audio statements. My only statement is I was in a place that I was let into by Capitol Police, who gave me a bottle of water and told us to stay within the roped areas. The photos circulating were never meant for a public post. They were sent to various coworkers who were concerned about us because of the news. I support the Constitution of the United States for all Americans. Voter fraud is not a white, black, or Hispanic issue…it’s an American issue. I am shocked that people are trying to equate protesting voter fraud with racism. I’ve been a police officer for 27 years with zero complaints of racism. I am a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan where I was wounded severely. I fought and bled for the rights of all Americans. This is a photo I took from where I was at the Capitol. No riots, violence, tear gas, or theft. I understand that most of the violence occurred on the street side. I was nowhere near there. It also should show there were better than a million people there. Pennsylvania Ave is packed with people from the Capitol to the Washington monument.” OFFICER THOMAS ROBERTSON, ROCKY MOUNT POLICE DEPARTMENT

The charges stem from posts on social media that showed Robertson and a fellow officer inside of the Capitol building in Washington.

