3 dead, 10 injured after tornado hits North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — A tornado tore through the southeast North Carolina county of Brunswick tonight, killing at least three and injuring ten 10 others, officials said.

Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow said there is significant damage and emergency crews are searching for missing persons.

The tornado hit just after midnight Tuesday in southeastern Brunswick County near Grissettown in the Ocean Ridge Plantation Community, destroying homes, downing powerlines that left thousands without electricity and snapping trees in half, news outlets reported.

“It’s something like I have never seen before. A lot of destruction. It’s going to be a long recovery process,” Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said at a press conference early Tuesday.

Wilmington NC Fire Department search and rescue teams are assisting with the search.

Some power lines were also reported downed. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation reports 10,000 customers have lost power this morning due to the storm.

An update from emergency management is expected after daylight.

