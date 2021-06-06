3 dead, including corrections officer after shooting at Miami graduation party, at least 5 injured

(NewsNation Now) — At least three people, including a Florida corrections officer have died after a shooter opened fire in a parking lot in South Florida early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in southwest Miami-Dade in the parking lot of a strip mall, where a graduation party was taking place.

Police said two vehicles pulled up to the parking lot and opened fire on a group of people. Three people, including a female Florida corrections officer, have died.

Police said two were killed when they apparently tried to flee and crashed into a wall at the Miami Dade College’s Kendall campus, which is nearby. Police say they found a gun inside the crashed vehicle.

Police report at least five others were shot.

Miami-Dade is still reeling from a shooting last Sunday that killed three people and wounded over 20 others.

“It just goes to show you the magnitude of this gun violence issue,” MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez said. “It doesn’t just affect the community, it affects the law enforcement community as well.”

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

NewsNation affiliate WFLA contributed to this report.