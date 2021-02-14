3 injured in South Carolina mall shooting, police release photo of possible suspect

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — At least three people were injured in a shooting Sunday at Northwoods Mall in North Charleston, South Carolina, the North Charleston Police Department said.

According to officials, the shooting happened at 1:36 p.m. in a common area of the mall.

Police said the victims, two females and one male, were treated at the scene, then transported to a local hospital.

Officials are still searching for the gunman; they’ve released a photo of the apparent suspect in the incident.

Police released this image of a person they say is a possible suspect in a shooting at Northwoods Mall that left three people wounded. Courtesy: North Charleston Police Department

The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual.