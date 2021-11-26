3 shot at North Carolina mall, including 10-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, including a 10-year-old, after being hit with a ricochet bullet at a Durham, North Carolina, mall during Black Friday shopping.

One person has been detained but police are still searching for people connected to the incident, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said. The Streets at Southpoint Mall is closed until further notice.

Andrews told reporters at a news conference one weapon was recovered, and there were more people they would like to “speak with.”

Off-duty officers heard the shots at 3:23 p.m. and asked for back-up. Police then found the three victims.

The shooting appeared to be between two groups “that knew each other,” Andrews said.

Durham police released a brief statement just after 5:20 p.m.: “DPD is investigating a shooting incident at The Streets at Southpoint. The mall is being evacuated and will be closed while DPD investigates the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. There is no further threat at the mall.”

April Raphiou said she was approaching the mall to go shopping Friday afternoon when she saw dozens of people running out of the mall into the parking lot, NewsNation affiliate WNCN reported. Video captured by Raphiou showed the scene outside the Nordstrom store.

The mall was evacuated last month when there were also reports of gunfire. Eventually, police said that incident on Oct. 24 did not involve gunfire, but instead, chaos ensued when a loud noise was heard.

Police said there were several minor injuries as people evacuated in a frenzy during the incident last month.

Kayla Morton and Rodney Overton of NewsNation affiliate WNCN contributed to this report.