3 wounded in Miami Beach spring break shooting

(NewsNation) — Three people were wounded in a shooting on a popular Miami Beach street crowded with spring breakers early Sunday, police said.

Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez told local reporters that gunfire broke out about 12:15 a.m. on Ocean Drive.

A video posted on social media shows a police motorcade driving slowly down the crowded street with sirens sounding and lights flashing when four shots rang out.

That sent dozens of young people in shorts and swimwear scrambling for cover. Officers found two people wounded and they were taken to the hospital. Doctors at another hospital reported that a third person arrived at their emergency room with a gunshot wound. All are expected to survive, Rodriguez said.

Officers surrounded one car with their guns drawn, detaining one person. It is not known if charges have been filed.

Thousands of college students and other young people gather annually in Miami Beach for spring break.

TEXAS SHOOTINGS

Police say 10 people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas and several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire.

One person was in critical condition following the shooting late Saturday at The Space Dallas, a party venue.

Police say nine other people were taken to hospitals in stable condition. No arrests have been announced.

The shooting was one of several over the weekend involving multiple victims in Texas. Four people were shot in Austin as the city hosted its annual South by Southwest Festival and four teenagers were shot, one fatally, at a birthday party in Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.