4 found shot and killed after crews respond to possible North Carolina home explosion

LENOIR, N.C. (WJZY) — Four people were found shot to death inside a North Carolina home after emergency crews responded to a reported possible explosion and fire, according to the Lenoir Police Department.

Lenoir Police Chief Brent Phelps said on Wednesday morning the police department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired, a fire, and an apparent explosion at a home in the city that’s about 70 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Emergency crews arrived to find a large fire within the home. Once they were able to extinguish the flames, investigators entered the home and found four people dead inside. They were not sure there was an explosion.

“We have some fire damage on the main level of the structure and some minimal fire damage to basement and attic,” Lenoir Fire Chief Hair told NewsNation affiliate WJZY.

The victims are a 58-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, and a 29-year-old man.

“The identity of the victims will not be released at this time,” Chief Brent Phelps said in a released statement. “This does not appear to be a random act and no suspects are being sought at this time.”

The pastor of the family involved told WJZY the yet-to-be-identified husband had taken his wife for infusion treatments and came back home before the incident.

The Lenoir Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, and the Lenoir Fire Department are working together on this investigation.